Đồng Nai’s stone instruments echo cultural values at  the Glorious Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — The melodious sound of the lithophone has become a highlight at the Đồng Nai booth atthe Glorious Spring Fair 2026, contributing to the spreading of cultural values and promoting the local tourism image.

In the bustling atmosphere of the event taking place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh Commune, the booth 'Đồng Nai - Converging Cultural Essence, Spreading Tourism Values' stands out as a distinctive highlight. It has attracted visitors by telling the story of the land and its people through traditional cultural values presented in a relatable and vivid way.

Amid the bustling crowd of people enjoying the spring festive atmosphere, the sound of the lithophone resonates quietly, simply yet captivating. The tones produced from seemingly lifeless stone slabs evoke a sense that is both primitive and profound, drawing many to stop and listen with curiosity.

From children experiencing the lithophone for the first time to elderly individuals knowledgeable about ethnic culture, everyone is absorbed by the melody that embodies the essence of the mountains, history and the lives of the local residents.

Sharing about his connection with the lithophone, performer Nguyễn Duy Thảo said lithophone was not just a musical instrument to him but also a culmination of the culture, intellect and soul of the people of Đồng Naiand the Southeast.

Over the course of hundreds of years, the lithophone has maintained its original value, reflecting the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

According to Thảo, each stone slab that makes up the lithophone carries the imprint of time, natural conditions, and human creativity. The sounds produced are not just music; they are also the voices of the past, of the generations of residents who have lived, worked and created this land.

Therefore, preserving and promoting the value of the lithophone is not just about maintaining an art form, but also about preserving the cultural memory of the community.

The introduction of the lithophone at the event holds special significance. The festival and fair space is a confluence of diverse audiences, from local residents to domestic and international tourists. When traditional culture is presented in such an open environment, viewers can more easily access and appreciate it, thereby fostering interest and respect for heritage values.

What moves the artisans the most is the positive reception from the audience. Regardless of age or gender, many visitors have stopped to listen, asking questions about the origins, how to play, and the cultural significance of the lithophone.

The curious eyes, the attentive following of each performance move, and the rounds of applause have motivated the artisans to continue dedicating themselves to the journey of preserving this heritage.

Promoting tourism

From the perspective of tourism development, the artisan believed that ethnic music in general, and the lithophone in particular, played an important role in promoting the local image.

Alongside natural landscapes or leisure services, experiencing local culture is a distinctive factor that helps the locality remain memorable in the hearts of visitors, he added.

The sound of the lithophone resonating in the Spring Festival space not only evokes emotions in listeners but also helps evoke the image of Đồng Nai as a land rich in tradition, friendly, and full of distinct identity.

Through music, the story of the history, culture, and people of the southern province is told naturally, without the need for elaborate introductions, yet still resonates deeply with the audience.

Linking traditional culture with tourism activities helps raise awareness of heritage preservation within the community. When the lithophone is included in performance programmes for visitors, the value of this art form will spread more widely, providing opportunities for younger generations to engage with, learn about and carry on this tradition. This also ensures that heritage is not 'framed in' but continues to be enriched and integrated into modern life.

According to Thảo, to make the lithophone to truly 'live' sustainably, there needs to be coordinated attention from management agencies, close collaboration between the culture and tourism sectors, along with the passion of practitioners.

When performances and experiences are held regularly and systematically, the lithophone will not only be a highlight at events but will also become a distinctive cultural and tourism product of the locality.

“Visitors not only get to listen to and watch lithophone performances but can also check in and take photos with the instrument and the artisans,” Thảo said.

“Particularly, they will be directly guided by the artisans to play the melodies they love. This is the profound memory that the cultural space of Đồng Nai wants to impress each visitor.”

The Glorious Spring Fair 2026will run until February 13. — VNS