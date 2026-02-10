Spring Fair 2026 Bách Hoa Bộ Hành  parade honours beauty of Vietnamese traditional attire

HÀ NỘI —Within the framework of the ongoing Glorious Spring Fair 2026, more than 50 models and artists have taken part in a parade titled Bách Hoa Bộ Hành (Parade of Flowers), recreating the “golden splendor” of Vietnamese traditional attire at the fair.

The carefully reconstructed performance on February 7 showcased the beauty of Việt Nam’s traditional attire across different historical periods, drawing strong interest from local residents and visitors alike.

As the Lunar New Year of the Horse approaches, springtime Vietnamese costumes were elegantly presented in a special parade accompanied by horses, offering the public a glimpse of the refined, dignified yet free-spirited charm of Vietnamese culture through the centuries.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Thành Nam, a representative of the Bách Hoa Bộ Hành project, said that participating in activities within the Spring Fair was a very special experience. The image of young people wearing traditional Vietnamese costumes in the modern fair setting conveys the project’s key message: traditional culture does not only exist in museums or solemn ceremonial spaces, but can be loved, preserved and integrated into contemporary life by young people through community-based activities such as parades or everyday wear.

According to Nam, all participants share a common aspiration to help spread Vietnamese cultural values and the spirit of today’s youth in an era of global integration. It is a journey of reaching out to the world with confidence while carrying the essence of the past, allowing those enduring values to shape identity and national pride.

Attending the fair, Naya Eleven, a visitor from Russia, said she was impressed to witness a Vietnamese traditional costume performance for the first time in the Spring Fair setting. She noted that the appearance of traditional attire among streams of visitors created a sense of closeness and vibrancy.

Introducing Vietnamese costumes through a parade format makes them more accessible and helps audiences better understand Vietnamese culture, she said, adding that the open, friendly and cheerful atmosphere made her experience especially memorable and a beautiful highlight of her journey exploring Việt Nam’s culture. — VNA/VNS