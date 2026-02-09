Paper horses welcome lunar new year

The first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 held in the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội transformed over the weekend into a vibrant cultural and entertainment hub, offering a unique blend of shopping and a celebration of traditional values set against a modern backdrop.
A week of blossoms, folklore, sports and living history experiences will transform Điện Biên this March, as the Hoa Ban Festival returns to celebrate ethnic heritage and position the province as one of Việt Nam’s most captivating cultural tourism destinations.
The cinema programme features 11 outstanding new French films with Vietnamese subtitles to be streamed online for free and without limits on all of BHD's DANET platforms for one month, from February 12 to March 12.
Sai Nga conical hats have long been recognised for their delicate beauty and remarkable durability. Crafted by skilled artisans, the pure white hats, with their neat stitching and elegant lines, bear the distinctive identity of Sai Nga Village.