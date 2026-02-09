Politics & Law
Paper horses welcome lunar new year

February 09, 2026 - 14:56
As the Lunar New Year of the Horse approaches, an origami workshop in Hà Nội is bringing people together to fold paper horses, a traditional symbol of strength, energy and always looking forward.

Life & Style

Vietnamese culture blossoms at Spring Fair

The first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 held in the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội transformed over the weekend into a vibrant cultural and entertainment hub, offering a unique blend of shopping and a celebration of traditional values set against a modern backdrop.

