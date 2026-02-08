Gate Opening Ceremony held to welcome spring and Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — An ancient Gate Opening Ceremony was recreated at one of Hà Nội's most famous entrances, the Ô Quan Chưởng Gate, on February 8, marking the beginning of the spring season in the country.

The ceremony was one of a series of activities in a programme themed Tết Việt - Tết Phố (Vietnamese Tết - Street Tết) staged around the capital city's Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Old Quarter area.

Jointly organised by the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter Management Board and Đình Làng Việt Club in coordination with various organisations and individuals under guidance from Hoàn Kiếm Ward authorities, the event aims to preserve and promote the cultural values of traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) celebrations in the northern region.

For many years, it became one of the most popular and widely anticipated cultural programmes for local residents as well as for tourists and visitors.

This year, the ceremony was held in a particularly meaningful atmosphere, as Hoàn Kiếm Ward celebrated its first year of implementing the two-tier urban government model and the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress.

Amid a solemn and sacred atmosphere, the Gate Opening Ceremony saw the participation of hundreds of people, including artists and members of the cultural community dressed in traditional costumes, forming a procession that entered the Old Quarter's 36 ancient streets. According to tradition, the ritual was held to announce a new spring returning to the capital city.

After the gate was opened, locals and tourists were treated to an archery performance by 15 cavalry riders from the Việt Nam Horse Riding Club, recreating the spirit of traditional festivals and evoking the spirit and vitality of spring in Thăng Long - Hà Nội.

Next was a procession of children in traditional costumes pulling wooden horses, which were decorated in the style of toy horses used by Hanoians in the early 20th century – an image evoking simple, heartwarming memories of the past.

Towards the end of the event, attendees created a huge procession to pass through the gate and march through several streets in the Old Quarter.

They then performed a ritual of offering incense to the deity of the Kim Ngân Temple in Hàng Bạc Street, expressing their reverence for ancestors and praying for national peace and prosperity, favourable weather, abundant harvests and peace and happiness for all people.

After the rituals, people took part in the Nêu-erecting ceremony, setting up the traditional New Year pole. Artisans delivered calligraphy on red silk ribbons, while leaders of Hoàn Kiếm Ward and distinguished guests were invited to decorate the pole before it was erected.

The New Year's pole erecting ceremony is meant to convey best wishes to heaven and earth, praying for a peaceful year, a bountiful harvest and at the same time warding off evil spirits and protecting families. — VNS