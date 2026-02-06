Secret Garden’s music video shares Ninh Bình’s heritage with the world

HÀ NỘI — A new music video by the Norwegian–Irish duo Secret Garden, featuring their well‑known piece Song From A Secret Garden, has been released showcasing the landscape of Ninh Bình Province with its limestone mountains, winding rivers, green rice fields, and flocks of white storks at sunset.

The production is part of the 'Good Morning Vietnam' project – an international community‑focused music initiative organised by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

The project aims to not only bring world‑class music to Việt Nam but also promote Vietnamese culture and tourism through music videos highlighting travel destinations.

In October, Secret Garden held their first-ever performance in Việt Nam, the opening stop of their world tour, attracting more than 4,000 people to the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

The duo – Norwegian composer and pianist Rolf Løvland and Irish violinist Fionnuala Sherry – performed over 20 pieces marking their 30‑year journey.

Following the concert, they began filming at landmarks in Ninh Bình Province to help share the region’s cultural and historical values and its natural beauty, contributing to tourism promotion.

The video traces a journey through Ninh Bình, a land of heritage, and features sites such as the Tràng An Scenic Complex, Cúc Phương Forest, and Bích Động Pagoda.

It weaves together nature and Secret Garden’s Celtic‑inspired melodies, creating a distinctive harmony between music and landscape.

In behind‑the‑scenes footage, Sherry described the filming day in Ninh Bình as “very special”, noting the chance to bring their music into such a setting. Løvland added that the group’s music blended naturally with the surroundings, and that being immersed in the area’s beauty and strength while allowing nature to become part of their music was a memorable experience.

Explaining the choice of location, Lê Quốc Minh, Editor‑in‑Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper, said Ninh Bình provided the most fitting backdrop for Secret Garden’s music.

He said their melodies complemented the province’s greenery, evoking the sense of entering an enchanted forest, and that the video would help audiences learn more about the region.

The music video continues the 'Good Morning Vietnam' project, which seeks to use international music as a cultural bridge, bringing images of Việt Nam’s land, people, and heritage closer to global audiences.

Minh emphasised that through creative productions like this, Nhân Dân newspaper aims to renew approaches to promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism, using the reach of international art to tell Việt Nam’s story in a modern and distinctive way.

He also reaffirmed the project’s long‑term commitment to linking art, communication, and social responsibility.

At the launch event, Trần Song Tùng, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Bình Province, said he was deeply moved to see familiar images of his hometown set to Secret Garden’s music.

Nguyễn Thuỳ Dương, Chairman of IB Group Vietnam and producer of the video, explained that filming posed a major challenge as it had to be completed across varied terrains in a single day.

“From the sacred space of Bích Động Pagoda to the primeval forest of Cúc Phương with its shifting light, and then to Thủy Đình River and Tràng An, each location required careful technical planning and artistic choices to ensure harmony with the environment and a consistent emotional flow throughout the video,” he said.

Nhân Dân newspaper and IB Group Vietnam have presented the video to representatives of Ninh Bình Province, tourism agencies, airlines, and television stations, aiming to share this production more widely and support the promotion of Vietnamese culture and tourism to audiences at home and abroad. — VNS

To enjoy the music video, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ4KGoMnUIw