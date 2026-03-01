CAAV orders full safety lockdown as Middle East conflict escalates

HÀ NỘI — As military hostilities in the Middle East intensify, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has directed all aviation units to adopt comprehensive measures to guarantee absolute flight safety, maintain uninterrupted air transport services and minimise risks to passengers and carriers.

The CAAV instructed the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to develop proactive flight operation plans, particularly for services requiring schedule changes due to the escalating conflict. VATM was directed to ensure the timely and accurate supply of information to airlines and other stakeholders to support safe flight operations.

Vietnamese and foreign carriers operating to, from, or transiting Middle East airspace affected by the conflict have been urged to continuously track military developments, especially those involving Iran and nations that have imposed airspace closures. Airlines must proactively evaluate risks and potential disruptions to international routes, including Europe–Asia services that routinely cross the region.

Carriers must stay on top of the latest safety alerts, Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), information issued by foreign aviation authorities, and guidance from international bodies such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) when making operational decisions.

They have been ordered to perform detailed risk assessments and make immediate adjustments to flight plans, schedules, and routing as needed to maintain absolute safety and security. They must select secure alternative airways, steer clear of closed or high-risk airspace, and ensure no operations occur over or in proximity to active conflict zones.

Carriers are also obligated to deliver prompt and transparent communications to passengers about any service changes, fully comply with passenger rights under applicable regulations, and provide comprehensive support, including rebooked itineraries and clear explanations to limit disruption. Airlines flying to and from Việt Nam must coordinate closely with the CAAV and report any operational adjustments.

The Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), international airports, and regional aviation authorities have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with airlines and ground service providers.

As of March 1 afternoon, Qatar Airways’ HCM City representative office confirmed the cancellation of several flights on March 1–2, including QR975 (March 1), QR970 (March 1), QR971 (March 1), and QR975 (March 2).

On the same day, Emirates Airlines announced that passenger assistance information had been posted on its official website. Its ticket offices in Hà Nội and HCM City remain open to assist passengers with rebooking and other ticketing needs.

Numerous passenger and cargo flights operated by Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Turkish Airlines have been cancelled or are pending operational plans.

Authorities in Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Israel have declared temporary airspace closures or restrictions to safeguard national security as the fighting spirals.

Major aviation hubs, including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Hamad International Airport, have also suspended or limited flight operations in response to airspace restrictions and heightened safety risks to civil aviation. — VNA/VNS