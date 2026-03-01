Politics & Law
Home Society

Nearly 16,000 iIllegally certified drivers in HCM City, major trial opens

March 01, 2026 - 11:34
Nearly 16,000 people in HCM City were allegedly granted driving certificates without completing mandatory training or examinations, in what prosecutors describe as a “particularly serious” corruption case with potential implications for road safety.
Fourteen individuals from four centres were arrested in connection with the case. — Photo courtesy of the police

HCM CITY — Nearly 16,000 people in HCM City were allegedly granted driving certificates without completing mandatory training or examinations, in what prosecutors describe as a “particularly serious” corruption case with potential implications for road safety.

The People’s Court of HCM City is set to open trial on March 10 against 26 defendants, including former leaders and staff from five driver training centres under the Central Transport College No. III.

The trial is scheduled to run until March 20.

According to the indictment by the HCM City People’s Procuracy, the violations occurred between 2021 and 2022 and were carried out systematically at management level.

Prosecutors allege that the centres falsified training records, forged instructors’ signatures and fabricated examination results to certify trainees who had not fulfilled legal requirements.

At the Transport Motor Vehicle Practical Skills Centre alone, more than 3,800 trainees were allegedly issued certificates despite not completing required coursework or practical driving hours.

Authorities say classes were not properly conducted, practical sessions were skipped and exam documentation was retroactively completed to “legalise” unqualified candidates.

In some instances, trainees who did not attend exams were allowed to sign prepared score sheets, while others allegedly had their signatures forged to complete files.

Using similar methods, four other affiliated centres are accused of unlawfully certifying more than 12,000 additional trainees.

Traffic safety concerns

If proven, the scheme would mean that thousands of drivers may have obtained licences without adequate training, raising concerns about traffic safety in Việt Nam’s largest city, where congestion and accident risks remain high.

Former centre director Hồ Văn Búp and deputy director Nguyễn Văn Dương face charges including abuse of power, forgery in official work, bribery and illegal trading of invoices.

Prosecutors allege the former director orchestrated the falsification of documents and purchased hundreds of fraudulent value-added tax invoices to legitimise records.

Authorities estimate financial losses of more than VNĐ14.6 billion (US$590,000), while illegal profits from invoice trading allegedly reached nearly VNĐ13 billion.

The indictment also accuses the former director of paying VNĐ1 billion in bribes to tax officials to conceal violations.

Two former tax officers have been prosecuted on bribery charges. Senior leaders of the college, including its former chairman and acting rector, are accused of failing to properly supervise operations.

The court has summoned 95 individuals with related rights and obligations to participate in the proceedings.

The case is among the largest alleged irregularities in driver training oversight in recent years, placing a spotlight on accountability within institutions responsible for ensuring road safety standards.

Further developments are expected as the trial unfolds. — VNS

