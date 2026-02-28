Embassy issues urgent recommendations to Vietnamese in Israel

TEL AVIV — Facing escalating security tensions in the Middle East, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel issued an urgent notice to the Vietnamese community in the country on Sunday morning, urging heightened vigilance and strict compliance with safety regulations set by local authorities.

The embassy noted that Israel launched pre-emptive strikes against several military targets and strategic infrastructure in Iran earlier that morning. Based on a situational assessment, the Home Front Command of Israel has decided to shift the nationwide operational status from "full activity" to "essential activity only".

Accordingly, all educational activities are suspended, and large gatherings prohibited. Businesses and workplaces have been ordered to close, except for essential services. These measures are in effect from 8am on February 28 to 8pm on March 2.

Citizens are instructed to stay near shelters, closely monitor missile alerts, and be prepared to take immediate action upon hearing air-raid sirens.

Simultaneously, Israeli airspace has been closed to civilian flights until further notice, with all commercial arrivals and departures suspended.

Several foreign embassies in Israel, including those of the US, the UK, and Poland, have advised their nationals to strictly adhere to local authorities’ directives, limit non-essential travel, and prepare plans for evacuation from Israel as soon as conditions permit, according to the Vietnamese Embassy.

In the face of that situation, to ensure the absolute safety of life and property for the Vietnamese community, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel urged all citizens to strictly observe several measures.

First, Vietnamese should fully comply with all security and safety regulations and guidelines issued by local authorities. They should regularly update themselves on the situation through Vietnamese community groups in Israel to stay informed and exchange information when necessary.

Second, citizens were recommended to minimise travel between cities during this sensitive period. They were advised to stay near areas with shelters, proactively develop safety plans for themselves and their families, and be prepared to return to Việt Nam or relocate to a third country when possible.

Third, Vietnamese nationals were suggested to maintain regular contact with the embassy. In case of emergency or for citizen protection assistance, they could contact the following hotlines: +972 555 025 616 or +972 508 783 373.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and provide timely updates for the community, it stated. — VNA/VNS