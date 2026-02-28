Mother and child killed as boat capsizes at central Việt Nam festival

HUẾ CITY — A boat carrying spectators to a traditional fishing festival in central Việt Nam capsized on Saturday morning, killing a young mother and her three-year-old son, local officials said.

The accident occurred near Thuận An Estuary in Huế City, where thousands of people had gathered to watch a boat race held as part of the Thai Dương Hạ Village festival, a triennial ceremony rooted in coastal fishing traditions.

Local authorities said the boat was transporting 11 people across the Tam Giang Lagoon to follow the race when it overturned at around 7am.

Nine people were rescued and brought safely ashore, one of them with a leg injury. The remaining two passengers – a 25-year-old woman and her young child – were later found dead.

Initial reports indicate that the vessel collided with a fishing boat about 500 metres from the race venue. Rescue efforts were launched immediately, and the bodies of the victims were recovered roughly 30 minutes later.

Officials in Thuận An Ward said all festival activities, including the boat race, were halted to allow rescue operations and to support the affected family. City leaders later visited the family to offer condolences and assistance.

The Huế incident came just two days after another fatal accident at a traditional spring festival in Hà Nội, raising fresh concerns about safety at crowded cultural events.

The city's government confirmed that a 44-year-old man died after being injured during a traditional village wrestling match in Kim Anh Commune.

The man lost consciousness after being thrown by his opponent during the match and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, but later succumbed to his neck injuries on Friday.

Officials said the wrestling match was part of annual village festivities marking the Lunar New Year and was organised as a folk game rather than an officially sanctioned sporting competition.

Local authorities later visited the victim’s family and assisted with funeral arrangements. — VNS