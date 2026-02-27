Việt Nam Doctors’ Day: Sustaining the gift of life

In the era of advanced medicine, the successful performance of lung transplantation, one of the most complex procedures in organ transplantation, reflects not only a major medical breakthrough but also the convergence of expertise, medical ethics and modern technology by Vietnamese doctors. The achievement contributes to the implementation of the Politburo’s resolutions, supporting the country’s steady progress into a new era.

Continuing this milestone, on the night of the sixth day and early morning of the seventh day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, the National Lung Hospital successfully carried out its first lung transplant of the year. The patient is now in stable condition and recovering well, further affirming Việt Nam’s mastery of high-tech and specialised procedures in lung transplantation and marking a significant advance for the nation’s respiratory medicine.