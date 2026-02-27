Female candidate ratio in Hà Nội tops 40 per cent

HÀ NỘI — The proportion of female candidates for the elections of 16th National Assembly (NA)’s deputies and people’s councils at all levels in the 2025-31 term stands at over 40 per cent, according to the city’s Women’s Union.

Permanent vice chairwoman of the Hà Nội Women’s Union Phạm Thị Thanh Hương said after the third round of consultations, the proportion of female candidates for the 16th NA deputies’ election has reached 43.6 per cent.

About 42 per cent of candidates for the municipal People’s Council are women while the rate at the commune/ward level people’s councils stands at 44.8 per cent.

Women’s Union chapters at all levels registered 197 projects and initiatives in celebration of the elections, while participating in supervision and collecting voters’ opinions at places of residence to help ensure democracy and objectivity.

In preparation for the elections, the municipal Women’s Union issued guiding documents, stepped up communications on digital platforms and coordinated with the municipal Department of Justice to organise four conferences disseminating the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils for nearly 1,000 female members.

On Thursday, the Hà Nội Women’s Union organised a thematic training session titled 'The role of women in elections and communication and mobilisation of Voters', held both in person and online for grassroots chapters.

Participants were briefed on women’s rights and obligations in elections, emphasising that exercising the right to vote is not only an entitlement but also a civic responsibility contributing to building a clean and strong state apparatus.

Units were urged to focus communications on the significance of the elections, criteria for deputies, and voters’ rights and obligations and to strengthen messaging on gender equality, the role of women in the political system and the action programmes of candidates, especially female candidates.

Women’s Union chapters were requested to enhance the application of information technology, make effective use of social media and flexibly combine in-person and online activities to improve communication efficiency. — VNS