New decree opens fireworks manufacturing to public security sector

HÀ NỘI — A new government decree taking effect next month will allow more state bodies to produce fireworks and shift approval powers for displays to provincial authorities.

The changes are set out in Decree 58, which will come into force on March 15 and amend several regulations related to security and public order and conditional business activities.

Under the decree, organisations and enterprises under the Ministry of Public Security will be permitted to research, manufacture, import, export and supply explosive fireworks. Previously, that role was limited to entities affiliated with the Ministry of National Defence.

The decree also restructures decision-making authority.

Until now, the designation of defence-linked enterprises allowed to produce and trade explosive fireworks is decided directly by the Prime Minister, based on proposals from the defence ministry.

Under the new rules, that authority will be transferred to the ministers of public security and national defence, who will decide which organisations within their respective systems are eligible.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Security said the previous arrangement no longer aligned with the legal framework governing conditional bussiness activities.

Fireworks fall under categories linked to security and public order, and restricting production rights to defence-assigned entities was not fully consistent with the Law on Investment, they argued.

Supply constraints were also cited. For years, the defence ministry authorised only a single producer – Factory Z121 – to manufacture fireworks for civilian use.

The decree also decentralises approval for explosive fireworks displays.

Provincial People’s Committee chairpersons will now decide whether to organise displays on major national occasions such as Lunar New Year, National Day, the Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day (the 10th of the third month of the lunar calendar) and provincial founding anniversaries, based on local conditions.

Approval for fireworks displays linked to national or international cultural, tourism or sporting events – as well as changes to firing range or duration – will also move from central government to the provincial level, based on recommendations from local cultural agencies.

Licensing procedures for fireworks production and trade have been streamlined. Applications to purchase or transport fireworks and fireworks compounds can now be submitted online via the national public service portal or the VNeID platform, with processing time shortened from five working days to three.

Licences to purchase fireworks will continue to be valid for 30 days, while transport permits will remain limited to a single shipment but no longer need to be returned after use. — VNS