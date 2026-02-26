Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2026 preparations move into high gear

February 26, 2026 - 22:05
The exhibition area showcasing electronic equipment of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) at the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Defence Expo is not only a large-scale defence diplomacy event but also a milestone underscoring the prestige, organisational capability and international integration of the Việt Nam People’s Army in a multilateral defence cooperation environment, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Trường Thắng has said.

Addressing a conference on Thursday to prepare for the third edition in 2026, Thắng, Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that the expo serves to implement the Party, State and Central Military Commission’s policies on international integration, defence diplomacy, and the development of a self-reliant, self-strengthening, dual-use and modern defence industry. It also aims to reinforce Việt Nam’s defence standing globally while fostering pride and responsibility among officers, soldiers and the public in safeguarding the Fatherland.

The 2026 edition, themed “Peace, Friendship, Cooperation and Development,” will be organised on a larger scale later this year, featuring a wide array of weapons and technical equipment alongside product exhibitions, seminars and panel discussions, drills, live field demonstrations, and business networking activities.

Thắng said the event’s success would help spread the image of a peace-loving Vietnam that is ready for cooperation and transparent in its defence policy, while showcasing the progress of the national defence industry.

He called for the expo to be staged to higher standards, with greater professionalism and more substantive cooperation outcomes, commensurate with Việt Nam’s rising position on the international stage. Preparations must begin early and be carried out in a comprehensive and meticulous manner, with absolute safety for personnel, vehicles, equipment and all activities during the event placed at the forefront.

At the conference, Maj. Gen. Phan Thị Hoài Vân, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Defence Industry, said the expo was successfully held twice, in 2022 and 2024, each time expanding in scale and improving in quality.

Both editions adopted a comprehensive exhibition model, combining indoor displays of products and models with outdoor showcases of real equipment and live demonstrations of weapons and technical systems. Enterprises from the navy, air force and army sectors took part, alongside equipment currently in service with the military.

The 2022 and 2024 editions attracted broad domestic and international attention and were widely regarded as important milestones affirming Việt Nam’s position, credibility and its peaceful, self-defensive defence policy, she stated.

Notably, the participation of leading global defence corporations and high-level delegations from numerous countries highlighted the event’s growing appeal and Việt Nam’s expanding role in multilateral defence cooperation, contributing to strengthened strategic trust and promoting dialogue and cooperation for shared security, she added. — VNA/VNS

Society

Weaving dreams in the digital age

From online sales to reviving traditional crafts, ethnic minority women in the northern province of Sơn La are using technology to reshape their lives and preserve their heritage.
Society

Multi-layered farming adapts to climate change

Rather than relying on a single crop, locals have proactively adopted multi-layered farming, intercropping citrus trees in coconut groves combined with aquaculture, creating stable livelihoods and effectively adapting to climate change.

