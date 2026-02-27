Kazakh national wanted on Interpol Red Notice deported from Việt Nam

KHÁNH HÒA — Vietnamese authorities have deported a Kazakh man wanted on an international Interpol Red Notice, handing him over to Kazakh law enforcement at Cam Ranh International Airport, police said on Thursday.

The man, Nurlybekov Kairat, 49, had been living in the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, where he was discovered by the local enforcement unit during routine checks on foreign residents.

Officials said he had provided false information when applying for a visa and residency in Việt Nam.

Further checks confirmed that Nurlybekov was the subject of a Red Notice issued by Interpol in May last year at the request of Kazakhstan, over allegations of asset misappropriation.

According to the notice, Nurlybekov left Kazakhstan in early January 2025, flying from Almaty to Istanbul, and was believed to have traveled through several parts of the region.

He was alleged to play a key intermediary role in a corruption scheme operating in Astana between late 2023 and the end of 2024.

The network is said to have included senior officials from a forensic examination centre and executives from two related companies.

The group is accused of manipulating seven government procurement contracts for chemical equipment, inflating prices to more than two-and-a-half times their market value.

The scheme is estimated to have caused losses of about US$5 million, with the excess funds shared among those involved.

Nurlybekov has been deported from Việt Nam and transferred directly to Kazakh authorities at the airport. He is expected to face further legal proceedings under Kazakhstan’s law. — VNS