Hà Nội to scale back central rail services, divert freight trains from inner city

HÀ NỘI — Passenger train services through central Hà Nội will be scaled back and freight trains diverted away from the inner city under a plan agreed by the capital city's authorities and the Ministry of Construction.

The changes mean that many trains will no longer pass through the narrow residential strip near Long Biên Bridge that has become a magnet for visitors seeking close-up photographs of trains running just metres from cafés and homes.

The adjustments form part of a broader roadmap to transfer control of a key section of national railway infrastructure – from Hà Nội Station to Gia Lâm Station – to the municipal government, clearing the way for urban renewal and heritage-led redevelopment in the capital’s historic core.

Under the agreement, passenger and tourist train frequencies on the Hà Nội–Gia Lâm line will be reduced, with some services no longer stopping at Gia Lâm Station.

Freight trains will cease operating on the Hà Nội–Long Biên–Gia Lâm corridor altogether and will be rerouted to the existing western freight line via Bắc Hồng and Văn Điển.

City officials said Hà Nội would establish additional bus transfer hubs near the Gia Lâm locomotive factory to maintain passenger connectivity after the rail service reductions.

To manage displaced freight traffic, the city will also work with Vietnam Railways to identify and allocate around one hectare of land near Hà Đông Station in Phú Lương Ward for use as a freight yard.

Earlier this year, Hà Nội formally proposed taking over the railway infrastructure on the Hà Nội–Gia Lâm section to facilitate restoration and redevelopment projects linked to the Old Quarter.

The proposal included a recommendation to halt passenger trains through the train street area, citing safety and urban management concerns.

An inter-agency task force was set up by the Ministry of Construction to review the legal framework, assess the condition of the assets and draft an overall transfer plan.

The group is expected to report back to both the ministry and the city for final decisions.

The ministry also agreed to transfer railway infrastructure from track level downward along the Hà Nội–Gia Lâm corridor, including Long Biên Bridge, enabling the city to pursue urban renovation while preserving the area’s historical and cultural character.

Officials say the restructuring is intended to give Hà Nội greater control over urban planning in its central areas, while ensuring safer and more efficient rail operations as the city continues to grow. — VNS