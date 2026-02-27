Vital role of influential figures in election information dissemination in ethnic group

HÀ TĨNH – Chứt ethnic people in central province of Hà Tĩnh are eagerly waiting election day -- the perfect time for the entire nation to exercise their civic rights.

In disadvantaged areas, village elders, community leaders and respected residents play a crucial role, acting as a bridge to bring the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws closer to the people.

The ethnic hamlet of Rào Tre of Phúc Trạch Commune is ready for election day with street decorated with banners, flags and flowers.

The hamlet lies at the foot of Ka Đay Mountain in the Trường Sơn Range. Local living conditions remain difficult and education levels are uneven. For many households, elections are still a relatively new concept, not easily accessible without clear communication and specific guidance.

To deal with this problem, hamlet head Hồ Thị Kiên, together with village elders and reputable community figures, has coordinated with the Party cell, the Fatherland Front committee and Border Guard forces to regularly organise communication sessions and disseminate regulations relating to the election.

These communication sessions have been organised flexibly to suit local living conditions.

The content was conveyed concisely and clearly, focusing on practical matters such as voters’ rights and obligations, the voting process and how to complete a valid ballot paper.

As a result, most villagers understood the regulations and were ready to participate in the country’s major political event.

Resident Đinh Thị Mai said: “Through the communication sessions, I had clearly understood the election content, knew how to cast my ballot and would vote in accordance with the regulations.”

Kiên said that for residents, the election was an important event associated with each person’s rights and responsibilities.

Through the election, people would choose capable and virtuous representatives to safeguard their interests. Residents were pleased and encouraged by the trust placed in them by the Party and the State, Kiên said.

They will strive to prepare well to ensure the election is safe and conducted in accordance with regulations, she said.

Among the Chứt ethnic community, access to information remains limited and not everyone fully understands the election process and regulations.

In addition to centralised communication sessions, officials visited each household directly to provide explanations and detailed guidance.

Nguyễn Xuân Mẫn, secretary of the Party cell of Rào Tre Hamlet, said that cadres and Party members went door to door to disseminate laws and informed people of voters’ rights and obligations, ensuring that on election day, residents are present on time as prescribed and that absolute safety is maintained.

Bridge bringing policy to the people

In border areas, Border Guard forces play a core role in mass mobilisation.

Working alongside the village elders and heads, the soldiers remain close to the residents day and night, promptly grasping the situation and supporting local authorities in implementing assigned tasks.

Preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are being carried out proactively, seriously and in accordance with regulations, with emphasis on promoting the role of the people and ensuring that the election is truly democratic, open and transparent.

Major Đoàn Văn Tiệp, a mass mobilisation officer at Bản Giàng Border Guard Station, said the area under his responsibility is vast, transport is difficult, living conditions remain challenging and education levels are uneven, making election communication work far from easy.

However, by effectively promoting the role of village elders, heads and reputable figures, voter mobilisation has achieved positive results.

“We have identified the need to coordinate closely with village elders, village heads and reputable individuals to communicate with residents,” Tiệp said.

“These are people who are close to the community, understand customs and traditions, and can speak in ways that people understand and follow.

"When elders, village heads and reputable figures participate in mobilisation, the effectiveness is much higher.”

For the Chứt ethnic people, elections remain a relatively new concept. Therefore, the role of village leaders and trusted community figures becomes even more important.

With their understanding of customs and the credibility built over many years, village elders, heads and reputable individuals serve as bridges bringing the Party’s guidelines and policies closer to the people.

Major Nguyễn Tiến Sỹ, head of the Mass Mobilisation Team at Bản Giàng Border Guard Station, said that coordination between Border Guard forces, commune authorities and reputable individuals was a key solution to improving the quality of communication.

Communication content was tailored to each target group to ensure that all voters have full and accurate access to information.

With the participation of various forces, positive results have been achieved in election preparations.

In addition to communication and mobilisation efforts, functional forces have also assisted in reviewing voter lists and guiding the completion of necessary procedures, ensuring favourable conditions for people to cast their ballots.

Colonel Nguyễn Mậu Phúc, deputy political commissar of the Hà Tĩnh Border Guard Command, said Border Guard forces have closely coordinated with Party committees, local authorities, mass organisations, village elders and heads.

In areas facing many difficulties, such as those inhabited by the Chứt ethnic community, village elders, heads and reputable figures were not only conveyors of information but also spiritual pillars of the community.

They set examples in complying with guidelines and policies and take the lead in fulfilling citizens’ rights and obligations.

Promoting the role of reputable individuals in the election not only helped ensure high voter turnout and compliance with regulations but also strengthened the great national unity bloc and deepens the bond between the Party, the State and the people in border areas, he said. VNS