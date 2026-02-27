Stone-carrying ferry driver detained in Thác Bà Lake sinking that killed six people

LÀO CAI — The driver of a stone-carrying ferry has been placed in temporary detention on charges related to violations of inland waterway transport rules for his alleged role in a fatal accident on Thác Bà Lake in Lào Cai Province that killed six people last weekend.

The Investigation Police Agency of Lào Cai Provincial Police has also issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings in the case for allegedly violating regulations on the operation of inland waterway transport vehicles.

According to the investigation, on February 21, 42-year-old ferry driver Nguyễn Văn Thâm, a resident of Mỏ Quan Village in Cảm Nhân Commune, was assigned by Marble Vietnam Mineral Joint Stock Company to be the captain of the stone-carrying vessel YB-0919H.

At about 5pm on the same day, Thâm, along with chief engineer Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, 47, from Đào Kiêu 1 Village of Yên Bình Commune, piloted the vessel departing from the staging area in Mỏ Quan Village and heading towards the Yên Bình Cement Joint Stock Company's dock.

Around 6pm, the sky darkened and light fog appeared, limiting visibility. Although the navigation lights and warning lights were on, Thâm allegedly failed to turn on the headlights, did not use the required sound signals and did not station lookouts at necessary positions on the vessel.

At around 6.45pm, as the ferry approached Làng Cạn Village of Bảo Ái Commune, Thâm spotted an oncoming vessel, passenger boat YB-0876H piloted by Triệu Văn Nội.

Both vessels attempted to avoid each other, but due to limited visibility and the close distance, the left side of the stern of the YB-0876H ferry collided with the left side of the stone-carrying barge YB-0919H, causing the passenger boat to capsize and resulting in six fatalities, all members of the same family.

Based on the documents and evidence collected, on February 26, provincial police issued an arrest warrant for Thâm, alleging that he violated regulations on controlling waterway traffic vehicles under the Penal Code.

Earlier February 24, the passenger boat driver Triệu Văn Nội, 31, from Cảm Nhân Commune, was also placed in temporary detention and charged with the same crime.

The case is currently under further investigation by authorities to clarify the facts and will be handled according to the law. — VNS