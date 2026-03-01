HCM City, Coast Guard boost maritime coordination

HCM CITY — A delegation from the HCM City Party Committee on February 27 worked with the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command to boost coordination in maritime law enforcement, IUU fishing prevention and public outreach, while reviewing the unit’s recent performance in safeguarding national sovereignty at sea.

The delegation was led by Nguyễn Phước Lộc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City.

Receiving the delegation were Colonel Trần Xuân Lương, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, and Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the command.

Reporting to the delegation, Lương said in 2025 and the first two months of 2026, the unit had strictly maintained combat readiness, training, political education and legal dissemination, while effectively enforcing the law at sea to safeguard sovereignty, security and order in its assigned waters.

The command inspected more than 330 vessels, imposed administrative fines exceeding VNĐ2.2 billion (US$86,500), and confiscated large quantities of illegally transported DO oil and saline sand.

Efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing were carried out in a coordinated and effective manner.

The command also worked closely with relevant forces to verify and handle more than 120 information reports, deployed 26 vessels and boats for search and rescue missions, and saved 31 crew members at sea.

These activities contributed to strengthening public trust and affirming the core role of the Việt Nam Coast Guard in law enforcement and sovereignty protection.

At the working session, representatives of the command, the city’s departments and agencies, along with local media outlets, discussed cooperation in communications, mass mobilisation, social welfare activities and building an all-people national defence posture associated with the people’s security posture at sea.

Concluding the meeting, Lộc praised the achievements of the command in 2025 and early 2026.

He urged city departments, agencies and media outlets to step up coordination with the command to address outstanding issues and speed up joint programmes.

He also called on the unit to strengthen communications on IUU fishing and national maritime sovereignty, while further promoting the role and contributions of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, particularly Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, among city residents.

25th anniversary of Coast Guard

On the evening of February 27, the Coast Guard Region No.3 Command held a youth forum called “Youth of Coast Guard Region 3 – Worthy of the Title ‘Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers’” as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of its traditional day (March 7, 2001-2026).

The event was attended by Col. Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the command, leaders of affiliated units, and more than 200 officers, Youth Union members and women’s association members.

The forum provided a platform for leaders to engage with young officers and soldiers, inspire their commitment, and reflect on the unit’s 25-year development into a core force in maritime law enforcement and sovereignty protection.

Discussions focused on upholding integrity in the fight against maritime violations, strengthening patrol vessels as reliable support for fishermen, fostering voluntary discipline, and accelerating digital transformation to narrow the technology gap.

In his remarks, Tú praised the youth’s achievements in safeguarding sovereignty, law enforcement, crime prevention and search and rescue, urging them to remain politically steadfast, master modern equipment, lead digital innovation and enhance mass mobilisation efforts.

The forum reaffirmed the determination of the unit’s youth to continue contributing to the protection of national sovereignty and maritime security in the new context. — VNS