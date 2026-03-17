MMA fighters target medals at major Games in 2026

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese mixed martial artists are aiming to win as many medals as possible at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) and the sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG 6), two of the most important sporting events of 2026.

Female fighters Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Hoa, Dương Thị Thanh Bình and Lò Thị Phung have emerged as notable faces after outstanding performances in domestic tournaments and the 33rd SEA Games.

Hoa is the reigning champion of the women’s 52kg category of the Lion Championship, the country’s largest MMA series, and also won a bronze medal at the SEA Games in Thailand.

Bình was among the best fighters in the Lion Championship’s 54kg class before earning a silver medal in Thailand. Phung, after dominating locally, claimed a gold medal in the women’s 49kg category at the Asian Championships in January, securing the first title for the Vietnamese MMA team in 2026.

Ngô Đức Quỳnh, president of the Việt Nam MMA Federation (VMMAF), praised their achievements and said he believed they had the potential to grow even stronger. He added that in 2026, the VMMAF would give athletes opportunities to compete in both local and international events to improve their skills and boost Việt Nam’s results at ASIAD 20 and AIMAG 6.

Hoa said representing Việt Nam at the Games was a "great honour".

“I will try my best to train hard and prepare my fitness to achieve high results for myself and for Việt Nam,” she added.

Male athletes are also part of the plan, with national top fighters including Bàn Văn Hoàng (77kg), Võ Vũ Lê (54kg), Trần Ngọc Lượng (65kg), Quàng Văn Minh (65kg) and Lưu Đức Mạnh (60kg). Lượng and Minh are SEA Games champions, while Mạnh is an Asian bronze medallist.

The ASIAD 20 will be held in September in Japan, and the AIMAG 6 will take place in December in Saudi Arabia. — VNS