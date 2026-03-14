Sự’s goal was nominated for Best Goal at the Asian Cup.

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam bowed out of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup but still left a mark, with forward Ngân Thị Vạn Sự earning a Best Goal of the group stage nomination for her winner.

"From an ice-cold free kick to stunning solos and powerful long shots, the players produced their best," the AFC reports.

Her perfect finish in the extra time of the match between Việt Nam and India in Group C were among many 'brilliant goals that deserved a hat off', according to AFC.

The tiny scorer completed her double and helped Việt Nam win 2-1.

There are 10 goals shortlisted and Sự's was described as 'a top-bin finish'.

"Ngân Thị Vạn Sự unleashed a sensational strike that soared beyond a full-stretch Panthoi Chanu and buried itself in the upper corner."

Other goals went to Myong Yu Jong of North Korea, Wang Shuang of China, Park Soo-jeong and Mun Eun-ju of South Korea, Su Yu-hsuan of Chinese Taipei, Yuzuki Yamamoto of Japan, Sam Kerr of Australia, Dildora Nozimova of Uzbekistan and Manisha Kalyan of India.

Fan can vote for their favourite goal at https://www.the-afc.com. — VNS