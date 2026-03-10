Tiền Phong National Marathon to host record number of runners in Nha Trang

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — More than 12,000 runners will take part in this year's Tiền Phong Marathon, which will be held from March 27 to 29 in Khánh Hòa Province's coastal city of Nha Trang.

In its 67th edition, the country's oldest running tournament has returned to the city after 17 years. It will feature a record of more than 12,000 participants, both elites and amateurs, who will run races in four categories: 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

The race is held by Tiền Phong Newspaper as part of the upcoming National Sports Games, which will be held later this year in HCM City.

Themed 'Welcoming the Dawn', the race routes are designed to lead marathoners along Nha Trang's long, beautiful beach with turquoise water and white sand. They pass through many of the city's iconic landmarks, such as the Oceanographic Museum, Trần Phú Bridge, the Quán Trường urban riverside area and the Nha Trang fishing port and marina.

According to journalist Phùng Công Sưởng, Tiền Phong Newspaper's editor-in-chief and head of the organising board, Nha Trang was selected as the host of this year's marathon because of its mild climate and marine environment, with fresh sea air creating a pleasant atmosphere for runners and viewers alike.

“Khánh Hòa’s climate is very suitable for outdoor sports activities. The fresh, pleasant sea air creates ideal conditions for athletes to compete and have fun,” he said.

"The coastal running route here is beautiful. In the early morning, athletes can run while watching the sunrise over the sea. It's a very special experience that not many places can offer.

“As a tourist destination, Nha Trang can accommodate a large number of visitors at the same time, while its favourable transportation infrastructure is also an advantage, with all modes of transport available including road, rail and air, making it easy for athletes from many localities to participate in the competition."

Speaking at a press conference on March 10 in Hà Nội, Nguyễn Việt Hùng, general secretary of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, said as a national event, cities and provinces across Việt Nam would send their best competitors.

Among them are defending champion and national record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh, former SEA Games champions Nguyễn Văn Lai and Đỗ Quốc Luật, reigning champion Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa, national record holder Nguyễn Thị Oanh and former SEA Games silver medallist Lê Thị Tuyết.

"Their participation in the Tiền Phong Marathon will promise competitive races and exciting chases in all classes," Hùng told Việt Nam News.

Aside from the competition, organisers will also hold a variety of side activities to provide a diverse experience for the running community.

One of the highlights is a flag-raising ceremony at the Gạc Ma Martyrs Memorial on March 28, with the theme 'Thousands of miles, far away: Trường Sa in the heart of the Fatherland'.

"The flag-raising ceremony is a traditional activity in all of our marathons. This year it will commemorate and pay tribute to the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the sea and islands," said Sưởng.

Organisers will also donate to a charity programme that helps disadvantaged fishing families in the province.

The host authority also plans to hold several other activities and events to entertain runners, supporters, their families and tourists during the three-day event. — VNS