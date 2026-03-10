Việt Nam competes for world tennis slots for U14 players

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — Việt Nam will vie for world event places at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Team Championships for Boys U14 2026 – Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying.

The tournament opened on March 9 in Lâm Đồng Province.

The hosts will be against tennis players from 13 countries and regions at the NovaWorld Phan Thiết tennis complex .

Vietnamese players taking part are Vũ Tuấn Phong, Lê Phú Gia and Nguyễn Khắc Nguyện under coach Đặng Ngọc Vinh.

They are top seed and drawn in Group A with Kyrgyzstan and Nepal. Group B features No 2 seed Uzbekistan, Maldives and Guam. Group C features No 4 Malaysia, No 5 Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Cambodia. Group D includes No 3 the Philippines, No 6 Laos, Mongolia and Macau-China.

Coach Vinh said his team well prepared and would compete with the best spirit for a high ranking.

“My athletes are all in excellent physical and mental condition," said Vinh.

"In this tournament, we will compete with two players who recently won the gold and silver at the ITF Asia 14U Development Championships held in Cambodia last month.

"Their achievement will be strong motivation for the whole team to confidently deliver their best and earn high result."

Teams will compete in the round robin format in the group stage. The top team off each group and best second-placed one will qualify for the semi-finals.

Two finalists will secure their slot in the ITF World Junior Tennis Aisa/Oceania Final Qualifying event from April 21 to May 3 in Kuching, Malaysia. — VNS