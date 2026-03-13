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Vietnamese referees become AFC video match officials

March 13, 2026 - 21:55
Việt Nam have two referees named in the Asian Football Confederation Video Match Officials Panel 2026.

Football

 

Referees Ngô Duy Lân (left) and Nguyễn Trung Hậu during the AFC Video Match Officials Selection 2026 in February. — Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have two referees named in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Video Match Officials (VMO) Panel 2026.

Ngô Duy Lân and Nguyễn Trung Hậu have qualified for the position after a tough selection of the continental football governing body. And they will be the first ever Vietnamese who work as AFC's video assistant referees (VAR).

The selection was organised on February 2-6 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking yet another step forward in the confederation’s continuous efforts to enhance officiating standards on the continent.

The VMOs were assessed through a comprehensive programme combining theoretical instructions and thorough evaluations, involving the VAR simulator and live match situations.

Over the five-day programme, participants were scrutinised on their capabilities with a specific focus on core VAR competencies, including the examination of match incidents, intervention thresholds, and camera angle selection, while also reinforcing the importance of maintaining composure and clarity when making decisions under pressure.

Designed to assess participants’ ability to follow established procedures, communicate effectively within a team, and deliver accurate and consistent decisions, the curriculum featured thorough evaluations of the referees’ performances during VAR simulator sessions in the classroom and Mobile VAR on the field over the course of the week.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the appointments mark a positive step for Vietnamese referees officiating at continental tournaments and are expected to help improve the accuracy and transparency of refereeing decisions at the international level. — VNS

 

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