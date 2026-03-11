Union Cup returns with strong golfers from two regions

Golf

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Golf Association Union Cup swings back into action this week after years away from the fairway, raising hopes of a lively North–South showdown from March 12–14 in Phú Thọ Province.

The tournament, to be held at Thanh Lanh Valley Golf & Resort, will open the 2026 Việt Nam Amateur Series.

The competition will follow a match-play format between teams from the north and south, bringing together the strongest amateur players from the two regions.

Captain Trần Thanh Tú said his 15-player squad featured both experienced and young members. Their combination would help the south team earn good result.

“We know this will be a very difficult season. The North team are always strong opponent, especially when they have home advantage," said Tú. "We will play with respect for them but will give our all for the best. Our goal is to defend the championship title.”

Under captain Dương Mạnh Tiến, the hosts meanwhile have undergone intensive training to improve their strength and are also targeting victory.

With the motto Unity is strength - Unity leads to victory, Tiến hoped his side would compete with all ability and team spirit that would lead to an overthrow.

After the opening ceremony on March 11, players will compete in eight Foursomes and eight Fourball matches and 12 Single Match over the next three days. — VNS