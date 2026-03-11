Việt Nam beaten by Japan, out of Asian Cup and World Cup

Anh Đức

PERTH — Việt Nam women's national football team could not repeat their success four years ago after they were eliminated from the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup following a 0-4 loss against Japan on Tuesday.

Goals from Ueki Riko, Maika Hamano, Aoba Fujino and Seike Kiko slammed the door to the quarterfinals shut and also denied entrance to their second ever FIFA Women's World Cup.

After the match, coach Chung announced his resignation from the team, and a possible retirement from football, after an illustrious ten years at the helm of Việt Nam women's national team.

The 0-1 loss against Chinese Taipei earlier in the tournament derailed plans for Việt Nam's qualification, as Mai Đức Chung's girls needed to concede fewer than two goals against continental giants Japan to qualify.

Japan, the former 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup champions who also battered India with a staggering 11-0 win, was perhaps a task too tall for the Golden Star Women Warriors.

Many changes were made to the match against Chinese Taipei, almost a full rotation with Khổng Thị Hằng, Lương Thị Thu Thương, Trần Thị Hải Linh, Vũ Thị Hoa, Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hằng all starting for the first time in this tournament.

From the off, Asia's number one team displayed why they're consider the favourites for the tournament, piling pressure upon Khổng Thị Hằng's goal.

The inevitable came in the 21st minute, as West Ham Women's Riko Ueki scored with a vicious header from Yui Hasegawa's great cross.

Had it not been for Hằng's heroics, Việt Nam may have conceded more than just one goal in the first half.

Japan did not relent and found their second in the 51st minute courtesy of Hamano, who nutmegged Trần Thị Thu Thảo to double the Nadeshiko's lead.

Việt Nam needed a goal to qualify, and went all-out attack in search of it. Their push created holes in the back, which Japan articulately capitalised on in the 64th minute, when Fujino went through on goal and easily found Khổng Thị Hằng's bottom corner.

A disappointing night for Vietnamese fans ended with Keiko Seike's goal in the 63rd minute after a great passing move with Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa.

The defeat meant that Việt Nam ended the group stage in third place, but could not qualify for the quarter finals as the remaining third-place teams (Philippines and Uzbekistan) had better results.

"After this tournament, I'm resigning," said Chung at the press conference, "I am happy that there will be someone who will take charge of the team in the future." — VNS