Việt Nam set sights on AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are hoping to claim their fourth straight title at the AVC Women's Volleyball Cup 2026, which will be held next month in the Philippines.

It will be the second edition of the AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup, and the seventh overall edition of the tournament formerly known as the AVC Women's Challenge Cup, an annual international competition organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

The event will take place from June 6 to 14 in Candon, Ilocos Sur, marking the second time the cup will be held in the Philippines, after it was staged in Manila in 2024.

As the defending champions, Việt Nam are the top seeded team among the 12 participating nations.

Việt Nam have become a rising star in Asia in recent years after winning the title in 2023, 2024 and 2025. This year they are in Group B with Kazakhstan, Iran, Indonesia, Hong Kong (China) and Lebanon.

Group A comprises Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Uzbekistan and the hosts, who are expected to reach the final.

Việt Nam are in a tough group round. Kazakhstan and Iran are known for their physical fitness and powerful playing style, while Indonesia are a familiar opponent in Southeast Asia who know Việt Nam quite well.

Teams will play in a round robin format during the group stage. The best two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, while the rest compete for places from fifth to 12th.

In addition to awards for the top three, the organising committee will present individual honours to outstanding players, including most valuable player, best setter, best outside spikers, best middle blockers, best opposite spiker and best libero.

Although coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt and his side have had limited preparation time for the tournament and the players are exhausted after domestic events earlier this year, they are still eyeing the highest spot.

The team began a training camp on May 25 at Bắc Ninh Sports University.

Notable players include outstanding outside spikers Trần Thị Thanh Thúy and Vi Thị Như Quỳnh, as well as opposite spikers Trần Thị Bích Thủy and Lý Thị Luyến.

While Quỳnh and Luyến did well in the national championships, Thúy and Thủy gave impressive performances in league competitions in Japan and Mongolia, respectively.

Last year, Việt Nam beat the Philippines 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14 to lift the trophy at the Đông Anh Gymnasium in Hà Nội.

After Candon, Việt Nam, Asian No 4, will take part in two stages at the SEA V.League 2026. The first stage will be held from July 31 to August 2 at home, and the second takes place from August 7 to 9 in Thailand.

Their next competitions are the international VTV Cup 2026 in mid-August and the Asian championships from August 21 to 30.

Lê Trí Trường, vice president and general secretary of the Việt Nam Volleyball Federation, said an important event of the year was the 20th Asian Games, which will be held from September 16 to 22 in Japan. Việt Nam's target was a place in the final top four teams. — VNS