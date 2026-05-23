U17s take a historic road to the World Cup

Football

Thanh Hà

HÀ NỘI — A powerful header into the UAE net on May 14 will go down in history, as it secured Việt Nam a place at the U17 World Cup.

The country's performance at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup meant the youngsters became the fourth national team to qualify for a football-related World Cup finals, following the futsal team (2016 and 2021), U19 team (2017), and women's team (2023).

"This is a truly commendable achievement, something to be proud of, which illustrates the players' fighting spirit," Việt Nam Football Federation President Trần Quốc Tuấn said.

He said it was time to invest more heavily in the team ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from November 19 to December 13.

Under Cristiano Roland, the talented squad won all five matches to qualify for the Asian Cup, scoring 30 goals without conceding to earn a place in the finals in Saudi Arabia.

In April, the players first took part in the Southeast Asian championship in Indonesia. They continued showing great performance to take the trophy with four wins and one draw, scoring 19 goals. The highlight was defeating Australia 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The win was a strong motivation for the team as they took part in the Asian Cup two weeks later. The players had no time to enjoy the national holiday but instead sharpened their skills and strengthened their mentality.

Placed in Group C alongside stronger opponents, Việt Nam were not considered favourites. However, they stunned Yemen 1-0, led South Korea 1-0 until the 84th minute before eventually losing 4-1, and then defeated the UAE 3-2.

The underdogs surprisingly won Group C and advanced to the quarter-finals, which was enough for them to join 47 other teams in the Qatar World Cup.

Qatar ahead

As the only team from Southeast Asia to qualify, the team was praised by the regional football agency, the AFF, as well as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA.

“This is a well-deserved result, reflecting the effort, discipline, and professionalism of the players, coaching staff and team members,” the AFF highlighted in a congratulatory letter.

AFC President Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa added: "The passion and commitment demonstrated by the team at the competition were truly commendable. I wish them the very best in their preparation and am confident that they will represent Asia with great pride on the world stage."

Roland and his boys landed home on May 18, receiving cheers from supporters, even though they failed to progress past the quarter-finals.

The Brazilian coach was moved to tears while he was hugged and congratulated by Vietnamese fans.

"My coaching crew and I are extremely proud of what the players have shown and achieved. Winning the Southeast Asian Championship and qualifying for the World Cup in such a short time is very encouraging," he said.

According to the coach, the team has become much stronger and more cohesive. At the Asian Cup, players handled all three matches well thanks to their concentration and discipline.

"We see their exceptional effort and dedication of the players behind these results. They fully deserve the congratulations after such a strenuous journey," he said.

Growing together

The players will have six months to improve before stepping into the most difficult tournament in their young careers.

Roland said the most important factor that helped Việt Nam make history was their solidarity. Playing as a unified team, supporting and compensating for each other in every situation on the field, was the key to success.

"Việt Nam have many technically skilled players, but the important thing is to build a cohesive team. It is this unity that helps the players maintain a high level of performance until the very last minute," said Roland, who wanted them to maintain that factor in the upcoming World Cup.

He also praised the stronger mentality of his players who learned from mistakes and refuse to give up in difficult times.

"I want them to be even stronger before the World Cup, because it will be a huge challenge with stronger rivals. However, we have shown the whole world that Việt Nam knows how to play football and play with courage. Our journey will continue, and we will fight for national pride," he said. — VNS