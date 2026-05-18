Polking targets Asia glory for Hà Nội Police after title triumph

Football

HÀ NỘI — Mano Polking has already turned his attention to the AFC Champions League Elite after Hà Nội Police clinched the V.League 1 title with three matches to spare and moved closer to setting a new points record before the season ends.

A 2-0 victory over 10-man Đông Á Thanh Hóa at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on May 17 secured the club’s second league title in four years.

Heavy rain affected the quality of play throughout the match. While the Police needed a win to secure the championship, Thanh Hóa were desperate for points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Thanh Hóa, who have recently struggled to maintain squad depth because of FIFA’s registration ban, managed to withstand sustained pressure from the hosts for much of the game.

The turning point came in the 60th minute when Ngọc Hà received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Minutes later, the Police appeared to make their numerical advantage count when Leo Artur scored from close range. However, the goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

Thanh Hóa held firm until the 86th minute when national team forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc was fouled in the penalty area and the hosts were awarded a spot-kick. Alan Sebastiao Alexandre converted confidently to open the scoring.

The Police sealed the win in added time when Alves Rogerio Dos Santos found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Polking leapt in celebration after securing the title and qualification for next season’s AFC Champions League Elite.

Under the Brazilian coach, who watched from the stands because of a suspension after collecting three yellow cards in previous matches, the Police have become one of the league’s toughest teams to beat.

They have suffered only one defeat this season, against Hà Nội FC in March, while recording 19 wins and three draws thanks to Polking’s attacking philosophy and strong control of matches.

“I am truly very proud. I must send my biggest congratulations to my players; the way they performed throughout the season was unbelievable,” he said after the match.

He said his team fully deserved the championship after maintaining a consistently high level throughout the campaign.

Polking also outlined his ambitions on the continental stage, saying the AFC Champions League Elite, Asia’s top club competition, was now the club’s next target.

“We need to dominate home games and we want to win the V.League 1 every year. Now we have the opportunity to compete in the AFC Champions League Elite, where we will showcase the quality that my squad possess,” he said.

The Police still have another milestone within reach this season. With 60 points from 23 matches, they are closing in on Hà Nội’s league record of 64 points. Polking’s side need two wins from their final three matches to set a new benchmark in the national championship.

The Police will next face Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, who recently secured their top-flight status, on May 24. They will then host Becamex HCM City, who are fighting near the bottom of the table, a week later. Their final match against second-placed Thể Công-Viettel on June 7 is expected to provide their toughest remaining challenge. — VNS