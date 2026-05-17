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Home Sports

Game time for Việt Nam

May 17, 2026 - 15:38
From a small bootcamp in HCM City to the biggest e-sports stages around the world, GAM Esports is rewriting what Vietnamese gaming can be. With championship runs in international competitions, the organisation is building a generation of players and a movement that competes with the very best on the planet.

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