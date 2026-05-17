Game time for Việt Nam

From a small bootcamp in HCM City to the biggest e-sports stages around the world, GAM Esports is rewriting what Vietnamese gaming can be. With championship runs in international competitions, the organisation is building a generation of players and a movement that competes with the very best on the planet.
The Grand Esports 2026, a series of esports events and tournaments, has been launched on May 14 in Hà Nội, giving players and supporters to compete and enjoy the most competitive plays through the year.
Nguyễn Anh Minh has reached a new milestone, both personally and for Việt Nam, after he was selected to compete in the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup 2026, an annual Ryder Cup-style international golf tournament featuring top men’s and women’s collegiate/university golfers.