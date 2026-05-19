Hà Nội Police crowned V.League 1 champions as stars shine in title-winning campaign

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police FC officially clinched the V.League 1 2025/26 title with three matches to spare after beating Thanh Hóa 2-0 at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Sunday.

The victory took Hà Nội Police to 60 points after 23 matches, comfortably ahead of Thể Công-Viettel on 49 points and Ninh Bình on 44.

The championship was built on a collective playing style centred on teamwork, intensity and cohesion across every position. Behind the success were several standout performers who consistently delivered in decisive moments throughout the season.

Midfield leader

Midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải may not lead the team in goals or assists, but few players have been more influential in Hà Nội Police’s title run.

Hải brought stability, composure, and energy to the midfield, contributing at both ends of the pitch. Constantly on the move, he played a key role in pressing, controlling possession, and dictating the tempo with his vision and technical quality.

According to SofaScore, Hải averaged a team-leading rating of 7.45, highlighting his importance in coach Mano Polking’s tactical system.

Now more mature than during the early years of his career, Hải has evolved into a complete team player, willing to drop deep and connect the lines while sacrificing individual flair for the collective cause. His consistency and leadership made him the heartbeat of the champions.

Foreign stars

Brazilian midfielder Leo Artur has arguably been Hà Nội Police’s standout foreign player this season.

Blessed with technical ability, pace, and tactical flexibility, Artur proved capable of operating across the attacking line. Whether drifting wide, dropping deep to create or cutting inside to threaten goal, he consistently troubled opposing defences.

His contribution of eight goals and seven assists underlined both his creativity and efficiency. More importantly, Artur repeatedly stepped up in crucial matches, delivering decisive moments when his team needed them most.

With an impressive average SofaScore rating of 8.26, the Brazilian became a vital component in Polking’s dynamic attacking system.

Striker Alan Grafite brought a cutting edge to Hà Nội Police’s attack throughout the campaign.

While not the flashiest forward, the Brazilian proved deadly inside the penalty area thanks to his intelligent positioning, sharp finishing, and ability to capitalise on chances. His 14 league goals were crucial in keeping Hà Nội Police ahead in the title race.

In difficult moments, Grafite consistently delivered important goals, while his physical presence, determination, and relentless work ethic established him as one of the team’s most reliable pillars.

Defensive spine

Centre-back Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh enjoyed a breakthrough season in Hà Nội Police colours, growing into a true leader after being handed the captain’s armband.

Việt Anh anchored the back line with strong tackling, intelligent positioning and calm decision-making under pressure. He also contributed at the other end of the pitch, scoring important goals from set pieces during key moments of the campaign.

Perhaps most impressive was his composure in high-pressure matches. Rarely making costly mistakes, Việt Anh embodied the mentality and responsibility expected from both a captain and a national-team defender.

Lê Phạm Thành Long may not attract headlines, but his importance to Hà Nội Police’s midfield cannot be overstated.

Operating as a defensive midfielder, Long excelled at ball recovery, pressing, and controlling the rhythm of matches. His passing accuracy of around 85 per cent reflected his composure and ability to link defence with attack.

Always positioned intelligently, Long provided crucial defensive cover while helping the team maintain possession and structure. Though understated in style, he became an essential part of the Police’s balance and tactical discipline.

Rising talent

Young striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc emerged as one of the biggest revelations of Hà Nội Police’s season.

After an initial adjustment period, the forward grew in confidence and became a major attacking threat during the decisive stretch of the title race. His tally of 10 goals highlighted both his finishing ability and growing maturity.

Beyond the numbers, Bắc injected energy and unpredictability into the attack with his fearless dribbling and aggressive mentality in one-on-one situations.

His explosive performances late in the season provided the Police with an extra spark as they surged toward the championship. — VNS