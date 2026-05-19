Đà Nẵng begins $58 million expansion of international terminal

HÀ NỘI — The Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) on Tuesday broke ground on a major expansion project for the international passenger terminal at Đà Nẵng International Airport, with total investment nearing VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$58 million).

The project is expected to ease congestion and meet rising international travel demand as tourism continues to recover strongly in central Việt Nam.

According to AHT, the terminal handled more than 7.1 million passengers in 2019, exceeding its original design capacity of four million passengers per year by 79 per cent. International passenger traffic remained high in 2024 and 2025, reaching 6.18 million and 6.81 million passengers respectively.

The expansion will cover around 3,600sq.m, increasing the terminal’s total floor area to more than 21,000sq.m.

After completion, the number of check-in counters will rise from 54 to 85, while aerobridge departure gates will increase from four to seven.

The baggage handling system will also be upgraded, doubling outbound baggage conveyor capacity and adding an arrival baggage carousel.

AHT said the project would continue the existing terminal’s seagull wing architectural concept while incorporating biophilic design principles to improve green space, natural lighting and passenger experience.

Construction is expected to be completed within 12 months, increasing the terminal’s annual capacity to six million passengers and supporting tourism growth during the 2026-30 period.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, AHT deputy general director Đỗ Trọng Hậu said the expansion reflected the company’s commitment to supporting Đà Nẵng’s socio-economic development while addressing overcapacity issues.

He added that the company aimed to deliver a modern and safe aviation facility while promoting the cultural identity and hospitality of central Việt Nam.

Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Lê Quang Nam said the project would play an important role in the city’s strategy to become a regional tourism, services and international trade hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

The international terminal began operations in 2017 and is the first and only terminal in Việt Nam to receive a five-star Skytrax rating for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026. — VNS