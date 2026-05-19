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Hà Nội breaks ground on $111 million Phú Hà Industrial Park

May 19, 2026 - 15:23
The project is developed by Hòa Phú Invest Co., Ltd, a member of Phú Mỹ Group.
The delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Phú Hà Industrial Park project. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Phú Hà Industrial Park, located in Thượng Phúc and Chương Dương communes on Tuesday.

Phú Hà Industrial Park covers approximately 174.88 hectares with a total investment of more than VNĐ2.9 trillion (US$111 million).

The project is being developed by Hòa Phú Invest Co., Ltd, a member of Phú Mỹ Group.

Located at the southern gateway of Hà Nội, the industrial park is directly connected to National Highway 1A, the Pháp Vân–Cầu Giẽ Expressway and the regional transport network.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hà Nội People’s Committee Chairman Vũ Đại Thắng said the launch of Phú Hà Industrial Park was not only the start of a new industrial project, but also a concrete step in the city’s efforts to restructure its industrial development space and attract investment into manufacturing, high technology, clean industry, supporting industries, modern logistics and high-value-added sectors.

He said the industrial park was expected to attract sectors including biotechnology serving high-tech agriculture, high-quality agricultural and food processing, mechanical engineering, electronics, supporting industries, logistics and other modern low-emission manufacturing industries.

Under Hà Nội’s 100-year master plan, the southern area of the capital is expected to become an important industrial and logistics growth hub.

The chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee said the city aimed to break ground on six industrial parks with a combined area of nearly 1,400 hectares this year.

At the same time, Hà Nội was preparing medium-term land reserves through 10 additional industrial parks currently under planning, covering around 3,455 hectares, to help restructure production space and attract long-term investment into manufacturing, technology and the real economy. — VNS

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