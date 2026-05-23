Sports festival celebrates national science, technology, innovation day

HCM CITY — A sports festival celebrating National Science, Technology, and Innovation Day 2026 kicked off on May 23 at the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) campus, drawing approximately 430 athletes from 29 institutions across the city.

The event was co-organised by the HCM City Department of Science and Technology and VNU-HCM, in alignment with Plan No. 163 issued by the municipal People's Committee to commemorate National Science and Technology Week.

The festival aims to provide a vibrant platform for networking and physical fitness, strengthening solidarity among civil servants, lecturers, scientists, researchers, and workers in the fields of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation across the city.

Furthermore, the initiative promotes physical training while fostering strategic partnerships and collaboration among state agencies, research institutes, universities, and technology-driven enterprises.

This collective effort is geared towards building a dynamic, innovative, and sustainable scientific community.

Under the banner "Be Healthy to Research, Innovate, and Dedicate," the event highlights the holistic development of the city's intellectual workforce—ensuring they are not only professionally competent but also physically and mentally resilient.

This aligns with HCM City's strategic vision to transform into a leading regional hub for science, technology, and innovation.

Participants are competing across five sports categories, all organised to professional, fair, and safe standards with comprehensive medical and logistical support.

Badminton: 147 athletes from 91 teams are competing in men's, women's, and mixed doubles at the gymnasiums of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities and the University of Science.

Pickleball: The rapidly growing sport has attracted 118 athletes across 68 duos, with matches hosted at the Pickleball Club of the HCM City University of Physical Education and Sports.

Track and Field, Tug-of-War, and Chess: The VNU-HCM Executive House is hosting the remaining three disciplines.

These include relay races featuring 21 teams in men’s, women’s, and mixed 4x100m categories; a tug-of-war competition with eight teams facing off in direct knockouts; and Chinese chess, which has gathered 28 players vying for individual men's and women's titles.

The festival is expected to heavily promote physical fitness among intellectuals, thereby cultivating a positive and creative working culture.

It is part of a series of national activities marking May 18, a day dedicated to honouring scientific achievements and fostering a culture of innovation.

It also reaffirms the pivotal role of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in driving the city's rapid and sustainable development in the new era. — VNS