Vietnamese players top ITF Team Championships for U14 boys

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — Việt Nam won the ITF Team Championships for Boys U14 – Pre Qualifying 2026 and earned a slot in a world event for juniors next month.

Việt Nam defeated Uzbekistan 2-0 in the final matches on March 14. Nguyễn Khắc Nguyện beat Ziyatov Azamjon 6-2, 6-1 while Lê Phú Gia won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 over Farkhodov Saidaslam at the Novaworld Phan Thiết tennis complex in Lâm Đồng Province.

The two finalist teams who beat 12 rivals from the Asia and Oceania zone from March 9-14 will advance to the ITF World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying event from April 21 to May 3 in Kuching, Malaysia.

Earlier, the Vietnamese girls also secured their tickets to Kuching after finishing second in the qualification tournament at the same venue.

According to the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF), the result showed strong progress of Vietnamese young players and a slot in the Malaysian event was a milestone in their careers.

VTF planned to build a strong competition system while hosting more international events for young players in 2026, creating opportunities for them to sharpen their skills and earn experience.

The federation expected that both boys and girls teams will compete well in Malaysia, an important step for their campaign to reach the ITF World Junior Tennis Final on August 3-8 to be held at TK Prostejov in Prostejov, Czechia. — VNS