Naturalised players happy to vote national leaders

Football

HÀ NỘI — For naturalised footballer Đỗ Hoàng Hên, casting his first ballot felt like scoring a personal goal as he joined nearly 79 million voters taking part in the national election on March 15.

This was the first time Hên performed the sacred duty of a Vietnamese citizen after he received Vietnamese citizenship last October following five consecutive years living in Việt Nam.

Hên, who was born in Brazil under the name Hendrio Araujo, voted at Polling Station 22 in Từ Liêm Ward in Hà Nội.

He was a little nervous about voting in person for the first time but was clearly aware of his rights and responsibilities as a Vietnamese citizen. Before participating in the election, the player also proactively researched information about the candidates to make his choice.

“This is an honour and a significant milestone in my life. Today is a momentous day. I am truly happy and proud to take part in the national election," Hên said. "Becoming a Vietnamese citizen is a dream comes true. I am honoured to have the opportunity to exercise my rights and duties.

“Five years living in Việt Nam is a long period. This environment has created a different version of me both on and off the field. Everything has gradually become better, and I believe that I have adapted to Vietnamese culture and lifestyle, become more efficient and am constantly improving."

The midfielder has recently been in impressive form at Hà Nội FC. He has had scored six goals in the V.League 1.

His performance earned him a place on coach Kim Sang-sik's draft list for the Asian Cup 2027 qualification round match against Malaysia later this month.

Đỗ Phi Long was another naturalised player performing his civic duty on March 15. He voted in Hòa Khánh Ward in Đà Nẵng.

“About a month ago, my managers at SHB Đà Nẵng FC and my agent reminded me about election day. I am Vietnamese and understand my role and rights in voting. I am very excited and proud to perform this responsible task,” said 31-year-old defender Long, who was born Gustavo Santos in Brazil and became Vietnamese in December last year.

“I read the information very carefully to learn about the candidates. I asked my Vietnamese friends, everyone on the team, my neighbours and also researched information online. I've been in Việt Nam for eight years, so it's not too unfamiliar, but this is the first time I've been able to vote in person. Therefore, this election day has a very special meaning for me personally and I believe I contribute a little to national development.”

Other players who also took part in the vote were defender Cao Pendant Quang Vinh and goalkeeper Nguyễn Filip of Hà Nội Police FC, custodian Lê Giang Patrik of HCM City Police, and striker Nguyễn Xuân Son of Thép Xanh Nam Định. — VNS