Champions claw back as Timberwolves nearly bite in opener

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — It was a close shave for the champions as 3F Galaxy had to dig deep to avoid an early stumble in the Hanoi Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2026 brought by VNPAY, edging a tense opener and hinting at a demanding title defence.

Reigning champions 3F Galaxy struggled to secure a win in the opening match of the Hanoi Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2026 brought by VNPAY (HBC 2026), promising a tough campaign in defence of their crown.

Facing title contenders ASA Timberwolves on the third day of competition, 3F fought hard to demonstrate the strength that carried them to the title in the past two seasons.

However, the Timberwolves struck first and led through the opening three quarters. Their young shooters showed no fear but confidence against the champions. Dakota Zinser and An Khánh were at their peaks with 38 points and 17 points, forcing the 3F defenders to work hard throughout the game.

Yet the champions’ resilience proved decisive. They patiently gathered points, with Mykhailo Kucheriayi, Kiên Đậu and Phúc Vinh taking turns to score, gradually narrowing the gap before overtaking their rivals at the decisive moment.

Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang sank a three-point shot with just seconds remaining. It not only sent supporters into a frenzy but also dashed the Timberwolves’ efforts.

3F won 98-95 and Kucheriayi was named MVP with 22 points, 10 rebounds and one block.

In other matches, Hidden Dragons also came from behind to beat Dwarf với tỉ số 89-60. Ba Đình trounced Tsunarmy 102-76. Hà Nội lost 78-90 to Phòng Không-Không Quân.

The fourth season of the HBC features 10 teams, with the top four from last season entering the Finals automatically while the remaining sides must compete in a qualification round.

The tournament is the opening event of the Việt Nam Pro-Am Basketball Championship (VBC).

The group round will run until March 16. The best four teams from the two groups will advance to the quarter-finals at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium.

Matches are broadcast live on On Sports News, On Sports, VTVprime and the tournament’s social networks. — VNS