X-BDC to take on Fearless Souls in Đà Nẵng basketball competition semi-final

Basketball

ĐÀ NẴNG — China's famous Fearless Souls team stormed to the semi-finals of the Danang Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2026 (DBC), proving their strength as they vie for the title this season.

In the quarter-finals, Fearless Souls easily smashed Jumpshots into pieces, setting a record result of 101-51.

Fearless Souls attacked from the first minutes of the match, leading 25-18 after the first quarter.

They displayed not only solid defence, but also relentless attacking power, stretching the lead to 55-28 before halftime. Of their 55 points, 43 came from turnovers, including 28 fast-break points.

In the second half, Fearless Souls maintained a high intensity of play with a series of impromptu street basketball-style combinations. All of the players on the Chinese team scored at least some points.

Fearless Souls player Zou Min Ja scored 26 points, while Zheng Sang Yu and Huang Xin Han contributed 17 and 16 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Jumpshots struggled to fight back, and were unable to catch up with the Chinese side. Nhật Khang was the standout player, earning his team 13 points throughout the match.

Another team heading to the semi-finals is Iron by Monkey3s, who beat Air Dragon 82-57 at the An Hải Ward Public Service Centre Gymnasium.

The match started at a high pace from the first few minutes, with both teams actively pushing the tempo to gain an early advantage. However, Iron by Monkey3s capitalised better, with high-pressure defence and fast counterattacks, quickly taking a 23-12 lead after the first quarter.

Air Dragon put in a strong effort in the second half, constantly trying to close the gap with attacks from the paint. However, Iron by Monkey3s maintained their composure thanks to their effective finishing and team mobility. They scored 64.9 per cent of the points in the paint and had 21 fast break points.

In the second half, Iron by Monkey3s completely controlled the game and scored consecutively. Anthony Dwane White and Ugljesa Mitrovic scored 25 points each, while Đỗ Lê Minh Hiếu added 11 points to wrap up the game.

X-BDC vs HoaiBao Workouts was the most balanced match in the quarter-finals due to their experienced and skilled lineup of players, who have showed impressive performances in previous seasons.

But X-BDC were the better side, going ahead to lead 21-9 after the first quarter. HoaiBao Workouts tried hard to narrow the gap, but failed to get past X-BDC's defence. It was still 34-21 for X-BDC before halftime.

HoaiBao Workouts rose up in the third quarter, gaining 10 points to reduce their deficit to single digits. However, X-BDC showed the prowess of a top contender, consistently responding with effective two-point shots and superior rebounding.

Lâm Minh Duy was the most productive player with 20 points, while teammates Thịnh Bắp earned nine along with Martin Garcia, who had nine points and 16 rebounds.

A 69-55 win earned X-BDC a spot in the semi-finals against Fearless Souls on May 29.

The last contender of the semis is Overseas, after their 71-58 win over Gecko Dunk.

Overseas went ahead to lead 23-16 after the first quarter, and 42-29 at the break.

The club maintained their domination during the match with smooth combinations and effective attacks. Đạt Doc continued to lead the Overseas scoring chart with 20 points, alongside Egor Kurkin contributing a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Thành Công also had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Overseas will play Iron by Monkey3s for a ticket to the final.

DBC 2026 is a tournament in the New Sports basketball system. The top teams at the event will secure their berth in the Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship later this year.

The tournament is broadcast live on its official fanpage, as well as on VTVcab and New Sports platforms. — VNS