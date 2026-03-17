Embassy in Isreal notices Vietnamese community closely follow IDF guidance

TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on Monday evening (local time) issued a notice to the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the country, advising them to closely follow announcements and guidance from the Home Front Command under the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The Vietnamese community was also advised to proactively identify the locations of shelters near their homes and workplaces, remain calm, comply with local regulations, and move swiftly to shelters when security alerts are issued.

The notice was released after the IDF Home Front Command updated its civil defence policy, according to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Israel.

Following the announcement, the new policy will be implemented nationwide from 8pm on Monday until 8pm on Wednesday, with varying levels of restrictions depending on each area.

Specifically, in many areas in northern and central Israel, including the northern border region, the Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, the northern valleys, Haifa Bay, Carmel, Menashe, Wadi Ara, Sharon, the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and surrounding localities, Yarkon, the Shephelah, Jerusalem, the Judean Shephelah, Lachish, central Negev and Eilat, the “limited activity” level will remain in force.

Under this level, gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted at venues with access to standard shelters within the required timeframe following an alert; educational activities are suspended; workplaces may operate provided that adequate access to shelters is ensured; and beaches remain closed to the public.

Meanwhile, in several other areas, including southern Golan (excluding Katzrin and Kedmat Zvi), Lower and Central Galilee, as well as parts of Sharon, Jerusalem, the Judean Shephelah (excluding Beit Shemesh) and Lachish, the policy has been partially eased.

Certain educational activities, particularly special education, may resume at facilities equipped with standard shelters, in accordance with guidance from Israel’s Ministry of Education. — VNS