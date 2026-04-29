Groundbreaking of Trường Sa Museum to honour fallen soldiers, raise sovereignty awareness

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trường Sa Museum in Cam Lâm Commune, as a tribute to the sacrifices made by previous generations.

The event took place as part of a series of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the south and National Reunification on April 30, 1975.

The Trường Sa Museum is being constructed in the commune in the coastal south-central province of Khánh Hòa, adjacent to the existing Gạc Ma Soldiers’ Memorial Site.

It covers a total area of approximately 17,100sq.m, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ300 billion (US$11.4 million).

Funding is provided through sponsorship by Vinhomes Joint Stock Company, member of the conglomerate Vingroup.

The museum will be built according to a design selected through an architectural competition and previously approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

Its chosen concept, a theme called 'the sail of peace', will serve as the project’s symbolic centrepiece.

Upon completion, the entire project will be handed over by the company to the provincial People’s Committee or its designated agency for management and operation in accordance with regulations.

Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Việt Hùng said: “The groundbreaking ceremony marks not only the start of a construction project, but also a tribute to the sacrifices made by previous generations.”

Once completed, the museum will serve as a 'red address' preserving and exhibiting artefacts and materials related to the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago, while honouring those who have defended and safeguarded Việt Nam’s territorial sovereignty.

It is also expected to become a distinctive cultural and historical landmark, attracting visitors, promoting local socio-economic development and fostering national pride as people across the country look towards the nation’s seas and islands.

Provincial authorities have pledged to work closely with the investor to promptly address any difficulties, ensuring the project is implemented efficiently and on schedule.

Resolution 09-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on developing Khánh Hòa Province through 2030, sets a goal of transforming Khánh Hòa into a centrally governed city by 2030.

The resolution also identifies Trường Sa as a national maritime centre for economic, cultural and social development, and a stronghold for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

Phạm Thanh Liêm, chairman of the People’s Committee of the Trường Sa Special Administrative Zone, said that the groundbreaking ceremony coincides with the 51st anniversary of the liberation of Trường Sa.

“This carries profound and emotional significance for officials, soldiers and residents living and working on the islands,” he said.

The Trường Sa Museum will preserve valuable documents and artefacts relating to the struggle to protect the nation’s sacred maritime sovereignty, and will also vividly reflect the sentiments and solidarity of people nationwide towards those stationed at the country’s front line outposts.

It is expected to provide strong motivation for the local area to fulfil its duties with distinction, worthy of the silent sacrifices of earlier generations and the trust placed in it by the public.

The Khánh Hòa Provincial Museum has gathered and catalogued 1,154 items related to Trường Sa, including 426 image files, 206 artefacts and documents, 114 archival entries, 28 physical artefacts, 40 documentary film listings and 340 images yet to be digitised for inclusion in the museum collections. — VNS