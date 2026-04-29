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Base salary set to rise from July 1

April 29, 2026 - 10:04
Nguyễn Duy Cường, Deputy Director of the ministry's Department of Wage and Social Insurance, said the proposed adjustment had been developed in line with conclusions issued by the Politburo on the reform of salaries, pensions and social insurance benefits.
Nguyễn Duy Cường, Deputy Head of the Department of Wage and Social Insurance under the Ministry of Home Affairs. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân

HÀ NỘI — The base salary for public employees is set to increase to VNĐ2.53 million (US$96) per month from July 1, 2026, following the Politburo's in-principle approval, officials said at a press briefing held by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

Nguyễn Duy Cường, Deputy Director of the ministry's Department of Wage and Social Insurance, said the proposed adjustment – raising the current base salary from VNĐ2.34 million ($88) to VNĐ2.53 million ($96), or by around 8 per cent – had been developed in line with conclusions issued by the Politburo on the reform of salaries, pensions and social insurance benefits.

The draft decree, formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, will apply to officials, civil servants, public employees and members of the armed forces.

Cường said the proposal was submitted by the Government Party Committee to the Politburo, which has given in-principle approval to the increase.

The draft has now been submitted to the Ministry of Justice for appraisal, the official said.

He also added that the Ministry of Justice held a review meeting on April 24 to finalise the document, and the Ministry of Home Affairs will incorporate feedback before submitting it to the Government for issuance, ensuring it takes effect as scheduled on July 1. — VNA/VNS

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