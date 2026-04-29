An Giang aims to finish 21 projects for APEC 2027 ahead of schedule

AN GIANG — An Giang province aims to complete 21 key infrastructure projects for the APEC 2027 Summit in Phú Quốc Special Zone three to six months ahead of schedule, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Văn Mừng said.

With a heavy workload, the province has instructed investors, project owners and contractors to assume clear responsibilities and strictly follow set timelines. A fast-track mechanism for administrative processing has been prioritised to shorten procedures and accelerate project delivery.

So far, provincial authorities have largely completed priority tasks, including planning adjustments, investment procedures, approval of investor selection methods and results for major projects and the ground-breaking of works that meet conditions.

Land clearance, seen as the main bottleneck, is being addressed by a special task force working on-site to resolve difficulties, handle land law violations, provide legal support for compensation and speed up clearance. Fifteen surveying and asset-counting teams have been set up.

For 16 key APEC projects, more than 912 hectares have been recovered, affecting nearly 4,000 households, the Phú Quốc Special Zone People’s Committee said.

The province is focusing on 21 projects, including 10 public investment projects and 11 PPP and commercial investment projects.

All nine emergency orders for the 10 public projects have been issued and investor and contractor selection is complete. The 2026 plan allocates over VNĐ12,699 billion, with 10.5 per cent disbursed by April 21.

Investor selection has also been completed for all 11 PPP and commercial projects. Five flagship projects are on or ahead of schedule. Remaining issues are being resolved or referred to central ministries.

Authorities continue to address issues arising during implementation and report matters beyond provincial authority to the Government and relevant ministries for guidance to ensure coordinated progress, quality, safety and transparency.

Remaining challenges include procedures to convert forest land use, removal or harvesting of trees, handover of cleared land, adjustments to planning to suit project scale, identification of spoil disposal sites, compensation and resettlement and sourcing construction materials under tight timelines. Most issues have been resolved or are being handled under specific deadlines.

Vice Chairman Ngô Công Thức of the province's People's Committee said the province had asked the central government to soon issue a resolution on handling land funds for BT contract payments to support the APEC Conference Centre project and related works.

EVN was asked to allocate funds to underground medium and low-voltage grids in Phú Quốc to ensure synchronised infrastructure.

The province will fast-track land recovery, compensation and resettlement, tighten monitoring, maintain a priority approval channel for APEC paperwork and speed surveying, clearance and handover to investors. — VNS