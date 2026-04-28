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Keeping children in classroom

April 28, 2026 - 11:46
For children in Lùng Cải highlands, getting an education has never been easy. But new boarding facilities and the support of their teachers are helping them find their own path.

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Vice State President meets outstanding trade union leaders

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than VNĐ6 trillion (US$227.6 million) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.

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