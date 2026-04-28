Keeping children in classroom

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than VNĐ6 trillion (US$227.6 million) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm said HCM City will continue to innovate, make breakthroughs, and successfully fulfil its goals, maintaining its role as the country’s economic locomotive and a leading growth pole in the region.
Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Trần Thị Sách in Phủ Lý Ward, whose two sons died in wartime, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm said workers should live in increasingly better conditions, commensurate with their significant contributions to enterprises, HCM City, and the country.
HCM City is restructuring its urban landscape into specialised hubs for research, production, and logistics, positioning itself as the primary gateway for Việt Nam to integrate into the global semiconductor value chain.