Overseas man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorism

ĐẮK LẮK — The Đắk Lắk provincial People’s Court on Tuesday sentenced a man from HCM City to 11 years in prison in absentia on the charge of “terrorism” under Article 299 of the Penal Code.

Nguyễn Đình Thắng, 68, who last resided at 14/40C Kỳ Đồng Street in Nhiêu Lộc Ward before leaving the country and is currently living in the United States, was handed the sentence.

According to the indictment, Thắng served as Chairman and CEO of “Boat People SOS” (BPSOS), an organisation headquartered in the US with an office in Thailand. He was also identified as the person who directed the establishment, management, and operation of the organisation “Montagnards Stand for Justice (MSFJ)” in Thailand.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has labelled BPSOS as linked to terrorism and designated MSFJ as a terrorist organisation.

Through these groups, Thắng directed, incited, recruited, and assisted Y Quỳnh Bđắp in orchestrating terrorist acts and murders carried out by individuals inside Việt Nam on June 11, 2023, in Ea Ktur and Ea Tiêu communes of former Cư Kuin District, the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, resulting in particularly serious consequences. The actions were intended to create panic and fear among the public while undermining public order and safety in Việt Nam, the indictment noted. — VNA/VNS