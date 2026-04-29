Exhibition marks Việt Nam-Russia space cooperation
April 29, 2026 - 09:34
An exhibition on the historic Soyuz 37 flight has opened in Hà Nội. It marks the 65th anniversary of the first human journey into space and the friendship between Việt Nam and Russia. The display highlights the story of Việt Nam’s first astronaut, Phạm Tuân, and the meaningful artifacts he carried into space. Through archival materials, the exhibition reflects on an important moment in Việt Nam’s scientific journey and aims to inspire younger generations to explore more in the future.
The Ministry of Health has ordered an urgent investigation into a suspected food poisoning outbreak at Đặng Thùy Trâm Primary School in HCM City, after 25 children were admitted to hospital with gastrointestinal symptoms over three days.
The selection and investment in three higher education institutions, including the University of Economics HCM City, the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at HCM City and Việt Đức University Hospital, followed a rigorous review and evaluation process.
The People’s Committee of HCM City has released a list of dangerous and extremely dangerous riverbank and canal erosion hotspots, highlighting growing risks to residents as the rainy season approaches.