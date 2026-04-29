Exhibition marks Việt Nam-Russia space cooperation

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An exhibition on the historic Soyuz 37 flight has opened in Hà Nội. It marks the 65th anniversary of the first human journey into space and the friendship between Việt Nam and Russia. The display highlights the story of Việt Nam’s first astronaut, Phạm Tuân, and the meaningful artifacts he carried into space. Through archival materials, the exhibition reflects on an important moment in Việt Nam’s scientific journey and aims to inspire younger generations to explore more in the future.