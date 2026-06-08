Việt Nam Farmers' Union continues supporting agricultural enterprises in new term

HÀ NỘI — The 9th National Congress of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union for the 2026–2031 term has identified digital transformation, the development of the collective economy and support for farmers to start businesses and establish enterprises as breakthrough tasks aimed at nurturing modern farmers who are proactive in international integration and participate more deeply in agricultural value chains.

Speaking at a press briefing on June 8, Lương Quốc Đoàn, president of the Central Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union, said that the congress was successfully held with the participation of 598 out of 599 summoned delegates, representing farmers from all walks of life nationwide and all 54 ethnic groups of Việt Nam.

The congress unanimously assessed that although the 2021–2026 term took place amid numerous global and domestic challenges affecting agricultural production and farmers' livelihoods, the union's activities and farmers' movements achieved many important results.

The role of the union continued to be strengthened in supporting farmers to develop production, increase incomes and contribute to building new-style rural areas.

Under the action motto Solidarity – Democracy – Breakthrough – Cooperation – Development, the congress set out five overall objectives for the new term, focusing on building a strong union organisation, improving the quality of membership, promoting the central role of farmers in agricultural and rural economic development and rural modernisation while enhancing participation in Party and government building and expanding international cooperation.

The congress adopted 11 key targets to evaluate implementation results for the 2026–2031 term, including recruiting at least 500,000 new members; establishing 25,000 professional farmers' groups and 2,500 professional farmers' associations; and supporting the creation of 5,000 cooperative groups and 1,000 agricultural cooperatives.

Notably, the union aims to mobilise and support the establishment of at least 5,000 enterprises operating in the agricultural sector.

In addition, at least 70 per cent of members are expected to receive digital knowledge and skills training; more than 95 per cent of member households are expected to possess knowledge of and correctly practise food safety standards; and 100 per cent of OCOP agricultural and food products supported by the union are to apply traceability systems.

To achieve these goals, Congress identified six major tasks and four breakthrough initiatives.

The breakthrough initiatives include renewing methods of uniting and mobilising farmers in association with digital transformation; supporting the development of the collective economy linked with food safety assurance; improving the digital skills and competencies of union officials and members; and encouraging farmers to excel in production and business activities and to develop agricultural enterprises.

The congress also approved the amended and supplemented Charter of the union, consisting of eight chapters and 26 articles, and elected an 81-member Central Executive Committee for the 2026–2031 term.

At the first meeting of the new Central Executive Committee, Đoàn was re-elected as the union’s president. — VNS