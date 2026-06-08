Spouses of Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian, Thai PMs tour Hà Nội’s Temple of Literature

On June 8 in Hà Nội, Đào Thị Bích Thủy, spouse of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, joined Vandara Siphandone, spouse of the Prime Minister of Laos; Pich Chamony, spouse of the Prime Minister of Cambodia; and Thananon Niramit, spouse of the Prime Minister of Thailand, for a visit to the Temple of Literature. The guests were introduced to the arts of Vietnamese calligraphy and traditional embroidery, gaining insights into the country's rich cultural heritage, and posed for photographs wearing the iconic nón lá (conical hat).
|Đào Thị Bích Thủy, spouse of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, joins the spouses of the prime ministers of Laos, Cambodia and Thailand during a visit to the Temple of Literature. VNA/VNS Photos
|The spouses pose for a group photo at the Temple of Literature.
|The spouses take part in cultural activities during their visit to the Temple of Literature.
|The spouses take part in cultural activities during their visit to the Temple of Literature.
|The spouses learn about traditional Vietnamese embroidery.
|The spouses listen to an introduction to the art of Vietnamese calligraphy.
|The spouses pose with traditional Vietnamese nón lá hats at the Temple of Literature.
|The spouses take part in cultural activities during their visit to the Temple of Literature.
|The spouses take part in cultural activities during their visit to the Temple of Literature.