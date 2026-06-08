PM Hưng hosts official welcome ceremony for Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng hosted an official welcome ceremony on Monday afternoon for Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) in Hà Nội from June 8–9.

PM Anutin’s visit comes after the official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm from May 27–29, 2026 and takes place as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976–August 6, 2026).

The visit underscores the importance both countries attach to their relationship and reflects the determination of their senior leaders to strengthen the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties on August 6, 1976, bilateral cooperation has expanded steadily in both scope and depth. The two countries have maintained close relations and a high level of political trust between their leaders and peoples. This strong foundation has helped deepen cooperation and confidence at all levels and across all channels.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains one of the most dynamic pillars of the bilateral relationship. Thailand is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner within ASEAN. Two-way trade exceeded US$22 billion in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 10 per cent compared with the previous year.

Beyond economic cooperation, defence and security ties have become increasingly substantive and practical. Tourism and people-to-people exchanges also continue to flourish. More than 20 pairs of localities from the two countries have established cooperative relationships through memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

On the international stage, Việt Nam and Thailand work closely together in regional and global forums, particularly within ASEAN, the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms.

PM Anutin’s official visit to Việt Nam serves as a vivid demonstration of Thailand’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and reflects the Thai Government’s desire and resolve to further advance the friendship and partnership between the two countries, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

​His participation in the ASEAN Future Forum also highlights Thailand’s strong support not only for its bilateral ties with Việt Nam but also for ASEAN-led initiatives aimed at advancing community-building efforts, strengthening regional solidarity and promoting dialogue to address the challenges facing the region today.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two PMs led their respective high-level delegations in talks to review recent cooperation outcomes and discuss directions for future collaboration.

The leaders also visited a photo exhibition showcasing the longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Thailand, jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency. — VNS