Việt Nam pitches itself as promising trade partner to Mexican fims

MEXICO CITY – The Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico teamed up with the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico on April 28 to showcase Việt Nam’s booming economy and pitch opportunities for trade and investment.

In her speech, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico Nguyễn Thị Trang hailed Việt Nam as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific, with well-controlled inflation, a sprawling network of free trade agreements (FTAs), and increasingly diversified foreign investment inflows.

A major selling point at the event was how well the two economies complement each other. Việt Nam shines in light industry, apparel, electronics and processed agricultural products, while Mexico dominates in manufacturing, particularly automobiles, and boasts massive distribution networks across North America. These differences open room for expanded trade exchanges and supply chain diversification as global companies scramble to reshuffle their sourcing.

Trang used the occasion to introduce the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026) to Mexican companies. The event is scheduled for September 3–5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

Hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the expo will connect hundreds of Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters with international buyers and distributors in food, beverages, household appliances, and supply chains.

The discussion session turned lively, with Mexican attendees raising questions about investment policies, industrial parks, and supply chain restructuring. Plenty of Mexican firms and experts expressed keen interest in deepening ties with Việt Nam in manufacturing, distribution, and workforce upskilling.

Local experts at the event pointed out that Mexico and Việt Nam, both packing large markets, strategic locations, and growing trade networks, are now well-placed to take their relationship far beyond basic buying and selling into serious investment cooperation, technology transfer, and joint inter-regional supply chains.

According to Vietnam Customs data, bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Mexico hit US$8.17 billion in 2025, up 27.4 per cent annually. Of this, Việt Nam’s exports totaled $7.03 billion, up 28.7 per cent, while imports stood at $1.14 billion, up 23.7 per cent.

The office noted that this sustained growth underscores the rising complementarity between Việt Nam’s manufacturing prowess and Mexico’s appetite for imported parts and materials, especially as the latter solidifies its role as a key production hub in North America.

Notably, the 2025 growth momentum was driven not only by Mexico’s domestic consumption but increasingly by its central role in regional supply chains. Its electronics, automotive, and assembly industries are hungry for components and semi-finished goods, and Việt Nam is stepping up as a competitive, low-cost supplier with solid production capacity. VNA/VNS