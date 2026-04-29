Việt Nam to promote trade, investment in Japan in June

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a trade and investment promotion delegation to Japan in late June to help Vietnamese firms expand markets and deepen participation in global supply chains.

The programme is coordinated by the ministry’s Trade Promotion Agency, the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, its Osaka branch, the ASEAN-Japan Centre, the Japan External Trade Organisation and the Osaka Industrial Innovation Centre.

It provides opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to promote trade, seek partners and orders, and connect directly with distributors and importers in Japan.

One main objective of the programme is to attract high-quality investment in processing, manufacturing and high-tech industries.

The delegation's visit will take place from June 27 to July 3 in Osaka and Tokyo, covering a wide range of sectors including industrial production, manufacturing, furniture, textiles, footwear, agriculture and food products.

Key activities include Việt Nam - Japan trade and investment promotion conferences in Osaka and Tokyo, which provide platforms for businesses and localities to present their potential and seek strategic partners for high value-added projects.

Participants will also attend Manufacturing World Tokyo, one of the world’s leading manufacturing exhibitions, to explore deeper integration into multinational supply chains.

Site visits and meetings with importers in Osaka and Tokyo have also been organised to help companies better understand market requirements, from production and quality control to distribution, in line with Japanese standards. — VNS