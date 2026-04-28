VN-Index gains nearly 23 points on Vin stocks

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices were mixed on Tuesday, with the VN-Index boosted by large-cap stocks, particularly the Vin-family stocks.

The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished at 1,875.84 points, up 22.55 points, or 1.22 per cent.

On HoSE, there were 107 advancing stocks versus 210 decliners. Total volume reached more than 629.7 million shares, with trading value at about VNĐ19.4 trillion (US$737.2 million).

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index outperformed despite the number of decliners surpassing that of gainers. The index soared nearly 30 points, or 1.49 per cent, to close at 2,041.40 points.

The market opened the week on a cautious note, with the benchmark index turning red briefly at the open in the morning session before reversing quickly and accelerating beyond 1,885 points.

In this session, four Vin stocks contributed more than 34 points combined to the index.

Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE) closed at their ceiling prices of VNĐ151,000 and VNĐ30,800, respectively.

Vingroup (VIC) increased by 6.3 per cent, while Vinpearl (VPL) rose by 3.4 per cent.

Other notable blue chips also supported the tape. Sacombank (STB) climbed by 4.9 per cent, matching over 8.21 million shares, while Sabeco (SAB) rose by 3.2 per cent and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) increased by 2.5 per cent.

On the downside, most decliners recorded only modest losses. The strongest selling pressure was concentrated in the oil and gas complex, where Petrolimex (PLX) fell to its floor price, down 6.93 per cent, and PV Gas (GAS) dropped 6.1 per cent.

Among mid- and small-cap stocks, the pressure was also felt in energy and chemicals, including PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVT) hitting the maximum daily loss of 7 per cent, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) down 6.4 per cent and PV Drilling (PVD), Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (DPM) and PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser (DCM) falling between roughly 3 per cent and slightly below 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) dropped 2.51 points, or 1 per cent, to 249.44 points.

Foreign investors continued net selling on HoSE, with withdrawals reaching nearly VNĐ528.6 billion. The three largest tickers for net selling were FPT Corporation (FPT) at over VNĐ286 billion, VHM at over VNĐ166.5 billion and Sahabank (SHB) at nearly VNĐ81 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS